Orchid Finger-152

Name: Cold-resistant (left)

Gesture: virtual finger

Description: Also known as the three-point hand. In the Chinese opera "Farewell My Concubine" Yu Ji said: "I'm still a dreamer in a spring boudoir", that style is used.

名称：耐寒（左）

手势：虚指式

说明：又名三点手。在中国戏曲剧目《霸王别姬》虞姬说：“犹是春闺梦里人”时，即用此式。

-

Name: Stretching petals (right)

Gesture: Outstretched hands (self-reported)

Description: This style is used when the Chinese opera "Pickling Mulberry Leaves" sings: "It's the sun shining brightly".

名称：舒瓣（右）

手势：外摊手式（自叙）

说明：在中国戏曲剧目《采桑》唱至：“正艳阳”时，即用此式。

-

Mei Lanfang is a Chinese Peking Opera performing artist. The gestures in the performance of Peking Opera Danjiao are mainly reflected in the finger type. Because the various finger types are mostly like orchids, they are collectively referred to as "orchid fingers". The characters in the play have complex expressions such as happiness, anger, sadness, and joy in their performances to reflect the external appearance of the characters' thoughts and personality.

梅兰芳是中国京剧表演艺术家。京剧旦角表演中的手势主要体现在指型上，各类指型因多像兰花，故统称为“兰花指”。剧中人物在表演上有喜、怒、哀、乐等复杂表情，以体现人物思想性格的外在表象。