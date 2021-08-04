Blake Johnson

The Little Songbook

ukulele harmonica kazoo lettering piano guitar song cover book music folk michigan
Cover illustration & lettering for a folk songbook geared towards young families, authored by The Michigan Academy of Folk Music. Full cover attached.

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
