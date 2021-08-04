Yulia Kuzubova Design

Palm Leaves Print One Shoulder One Piece Swimsuit

Yulia Kuzubova Design
Yulia Kuzubova Design
  • Save
Palm Leaves Print One Shoulder One Piece Swimsuit apparel summer sport floral collection beach swimming concept fashion textile fabric print surface illustration print on demand pattern licensing minimalist design pattern pattern design
Download color palette

Tropical Dreams Fabric Patterns Collection

To purchase fabrics with my designs visit my shops on Spoonflower | Marketshmarket

Learn more on my project and follow me on Behance | Instagram

Yulia Kuzubova Design
Yulia Kuzubova Design

More by Yulia Kuzubova Design

View profile
    • Like