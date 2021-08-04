Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Urdu Book Cover Page Design

This book written on finance in Urdu language by H Abdul Raqeeb General Secretary of Indian Centre for Islamic Finance. It was a great honor to work with H Abdul Raqeeb in this project. Hope you guys will like it. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome and don't forget to press "L" button 🙂
Thank you.

I'm readily available for crafting your ideas.
Shoot a mail at: mailtomohammedfurqan@gmail.com

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
