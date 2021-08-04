Office safety indicator

🇬🇧 In addition to the well-known measures on a safety against COVID-19, in R&D we decided to go further and designed the indicator of a safety for dentsu russia offices. Designed for postpandemic times, the widget (so far in the format of a working prototype) helps an employee make a decision: go to the office now or it is safer to work from home. It also predicts the level of danger for the whole day and tomorrow.

The widget evaluates the level of danger due to the processing of data from the portal service for booking jobs and data from the office access system.

****

🇷🇺 Кроме общеизвестных мер по безопастности в период пандемии, в R&D мы решили пойти дальше и сделали персональный индикатор безопастности нахождения в офисах dentsu russia. Разработанный для пост-пандемийных времен виджет (пока в формате рабочего прототипа) помогает принять решение сотруднику: идти в офис сейчас или безопаснее поработать из дома. А также, спрогнозирует уровень опасности на весь день и завтра.

Виджет оценивает уровень опасности благодаря обработке данных от сервиса портала по бронированию рабочих мест и данных от пропускной системы.