Slot machine Reels development

The game reel for the slot "Neverland". A rectangular reels is shown on the screen against the background of a pirate ship at sea.

The reels itself is made of beautiful mahogany with perimeter carvings. At the top of the reel, in beautiful golden matte letters, is the name of the slot “Lost boys in Neverland”, below is the control panel. It represents the presence of four horizontal cells with balance, messages, winnings and rates.

There are also additional small buttons, and at the bottom right there is a large round red SPIN button. The reel field is visually delimited into five vertical rows of three symbols of all categories in each. The fourth field is one large symbol with vertical letters WILD, where one of the main characters is represented.

You can purchase this product at our website https://slotopaint.com/product/neverland/

