Phone Mockup for DealerFlow — Toronto-based B2B SaaS Web App

Phone Mockup for DealerFlow — Toronto-based B2B SaaS Web App teal toronto saas hero section vector design b2b branding graphic design uxui illustration ux ui phone mockup
This is a phone mockup for the website project of DealerFlow, a Toronto-based B2B SaaS web app for automotive dealerships. The phone UI and mockup were built from scratch by Ideate Design Studio.

Deliverables for this project included:
• ⠀Wireframes
• ⠀UI Design
• ⠀Copywriting
• ⠀Web Development
• ⠀LinkedIn banner design

Check out the live website at www.dealerflow.io

Ideate is a design studio creating bespoke websites & brand identities. Our aim is to help small-mid sized businesses attract more visitors and feel confident in their visual identity.  
  
Our services include:  
💥 End-to-end web design & development  
🎨 Brand identity creation (logos, typography, colour schemes and more)  
🔍 SEO services to drive traffic to your stunning new website
Visit designbyideate.com to check out our work and process. 😊

Ideate
Ideate

