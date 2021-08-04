Phone Mockup for DealerFlow — Toronto-based B2B SaaS Web App

This is a phone mockup for the website project of DealerFlow, a Toronto-based B2B SaaS web app for automotive dealerships. The phone UI and mockup were built from scratch by Ideate Design Studio.

Deliverables for this project included:

• ⠀Wireframes

• ⠀UI Design

• ⠀Copywriting

• ⠀Web Development

• ⠀LinkedIn banner design

Check out the live website at www.dealerflow.io

━━

Ideate is a design studio creating bespoke websites & brand identities. Our aim is to help small-mid sized businesses attract more visitors and feel confident in their visual identity.



Our services include:

💥 End-to-end web design & development

🎨 Brand identity creation (logos, typography, colour schemes and more)

🔍 SEO services to drive traffic to your stunning new website

Visit designbyideate.com to check out our work and process. 😊