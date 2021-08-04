Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Boot Camp Army Themed Flyer

  1. Boot-Camp-Army-Themed-Flyer-dribbble-1.jpg
  2. Boot-Camp-Army-Themed-Flyer-dribbble-2.jpg
  3. Boot-Camp-Army-Themed-Flyer-dribbble-3.jpg
  4. Boot-Camp-Army-Themed-Flyer-dribbble-4.jpg
  5. Boot-Camp-Army-Themed-Flyer-dribbble-5.jpg
  6. Boot-Camp-Army-Themed-Flyer-dribbble-6.jpg
  7. Boot-Camp-Army-Themed-Flyer-dribbble-7.jpg
  8. Boot-Camp-Army-Themed-Flyer-dribbble-8.jpg

Boot Camp Army Themed Flyer is a print flyer template for any military themed night, disguised event, special costumed evening or night out, any sexy bash / cosplay attraction or kind of club party revolving around the army theme, including tribute to troops

Fully organized, layered and named

Fully and easily editable

Print Ready, CMYK colors

Bleeding guidelines are included as expected.

model NOT included

Used Fonts:

Amertha:
https://www.myfonts.com/fonts/mawns/amertha/

Alfa Slab one :
https://fonts.google.com/specimen/Alfa+Slab+One

Bebas Neue:
http://www.dafont.com/bebas-neue.font

Size
5.8x5.8

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
