Pins for Pride Parade in Poznań, Poland

Pins designed for KPH (Campaign Against Homophobia, a NGO from Poland) for Pride Parade in Poznań 2021. Two fighting male goats are the symbol of the city, so showing them "in love" had a special meaning 🙃 🏳️‍🌈🐐❤🐐🏳️‍🌈

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Kasia Wozniacka
