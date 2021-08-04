Animated 3D Olympics Skateboarding Character

Hey guys!

Check out this Animated 3D illustration that I have created here at Zajno in relation to the Tokyo Olympics where skateboarding has finally become an official discipline.

Wanna know which technics we used to make this shot? Mixamo service helped us to rig this illustration while camera morph and substance painter, in its turn, helped to animate the illustration and to create textures.

Skateboarding has always been considered part of street culture and not long ago the International Olympic Committee announced its decision to add skateboarding to the games program which is cool!

This event has already united skateboarding fans from all over the globe, glueing them to their screens. Me and my mates watched it too and it was a lot of fun. Can’t wait to go out and try a few of the simplest tricks myself.

What kind of sport do you guys like?

You are welcome to leave your comments and thoughts about my new 3D pic!

Press "L" to show some love!

