DealerFlow Website – Toronto-based B2B SaaS Web App

DealerFlow is a Toronto-based B2B SaaS web app for automotive dealerships. This website is aimed at educating clients about the purpose of the DealerFlow web app and increasing demo requests.
This website is meant to be clean with a clear focus on the purpose of the web app.
Deliverables for this project included:
• ⠀Wireframes
• ⠀UI Design
• ⠀Copywriting
• ⠀Web Development
• ⠀LinkedIn banner design
Check out the live website at www.dealerflow.io
━━
Ideate is a design studio creating bespoke websites & brand identities. Our aim is to help small-mid sized businesses attract more visitors and feel confident in their visual identity.
Our services include:
💥 End-to-end web design & development
🎨 Brand identity creation (logos, typography, colour schemes and more)
🔍 SEO services to drive traffic to your stunning new website
Visit designbyideate.com to check out our work and process. 😊