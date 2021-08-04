Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mohamed Sadiq

Aston Martin - Dark Mode

Mohamed Sadiq
Mohamed Sadiq
Aston Martin - Dark Mode white black cars darkmode dark design adobe xd web userinterface ux app ui
Today I redesign the website of Aston Martin . I love Aston Martin, so I decided to see what I can do to make the UI better.

Your feedback about this design is valuable for me.

My website : mohamedsadiq.com
Please follow me on Instagram : http://Instagram.com/_mohamedsadiq
Email : hey@mohamedsadiq.com

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Mohamed Sadiq
Mohamed Sadiq

