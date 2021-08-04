I created the custom "Save Buckeye" collection to help me save a Three-week-old puppy brought into the shelter as a stray and is missing its back left leg due to unknown causes. This was created for Dallas DogRRR.

Watch time lapse of this art here https://www.instagram.com/p/CP54YRxrWQT

Follow me on instagram https://www.instagram.com/davidlhendrick/