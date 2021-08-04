🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I created the custom "Save Buckeye" collection to help me save a Three-week-old puppy brought into the shelter as a stray and is missing its back left leg due to unknown causes. This was created for Dallas DogRRR.
Watch time lapse of this art here https://www.instagram.com/p/CP54YRxrWQT
Follow me on instagram https://www.instagram.com/davidlhendrick/