Jestem Przeciw Transfobii / I'm Against Transphobia ⚧️

T-shirt designed in collaboration with KPH (Campaign Against Homophobia, a NGO from Poland) and Unipride.

The #JestemPrzeciwTransfobii campaign is another step towards increasing the visibility of transgender people. It features 9 transgender people from Poland who proudly face transphobia. Dressed in #JestemPrzedTransfobii t-shirts, they speak to the camera directly, sending a signal of support to those who are bullied and afraid. According to research, 70 percent of LGBT people in Poland have experienced violence. In this group, every second person was attacked because of their gender identity.

The inauguration date of the #JestemPrzeciwTransfobii campaign was on the Transgender Visibility Day, on March 31st.

The campaign was featured in media, including Polish Vogue and Glamour:

www.vogue.pl/a/kampania-jestemprzeciwtransfobii

www.glamour.pl/artykul/jestemprzeciwtransfobii-kampania-na-dzien-widzialnosci-osob-transplciowych-210331014231

You can buy the t-shirt in here (30% of the income will be donated to KPH's aid activities for transgender people):

www.unipride.pl/produkt/koszulka-jestem-przeciw-transfobii/