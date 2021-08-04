David Hendrikson

Save Rosita

Save Rosita comic book
Just finished this girl art last night! I had a BLAST with this one and my this portrait helps save Rosita who has hydrocephalus and a congenital malformation. She is doing amazing thanks to everyone's support! I hope you guys like this one.

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
