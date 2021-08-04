🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Ive always loved Fellows products. One of my favorite products they sell is this electric kettle. After checking out their website I noticed the user had to actually scroll away from the product page in order to learn more about this product. I designed this product page to be as informative as possible and accessible to anyone purchasing this with color options directly above the call to action. Further more the video on the right hand side of the screen is there to give the user even more information on this product. What do you think? Let me know in the comments 😁
