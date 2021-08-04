Madison Carr

Logo Refresh For American Academy of Cannabinoid Medicine

The American Academy of Cannabinoid Medicine had a logo that was dated, not functional, and in dire need of a refresh. I reworked their icon to be more consistent, clean, and symmetrical, and updated their typography and colors to give them an energetic, modern feel. I designed the logo to be flexible, working in three different lockups so they can easily use the new logo in a variety of locations.

For work inquiries, visit www.creativechameleonstudio.com

