Logo Refresh For American Academy of Cannabinoid Medicine

The American Academy of Cannabinoid Medicine had a logo that was dated, not functional, and in dire need of a refresh. I reworked their icon to be more consistent, clean, and symmetrical, and updated their typography and colors to give them an energetic, modern feel. I designed the logo to be flexible, working in three different lockups so they can easily use the new logo in a variety of locations.

