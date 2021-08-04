Magazine Insert Feature

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
One of the most rewarding features of being a designer is being exposed to so many industries and topics from working with a variety of clientelle. Being an Ohioan myself, this project was especially rewarding. I loved planning out this 16-page magazine insert piece and getting to learn some amazing things happening across Ohio and the wonderful work JobsOhio does to help grow businesses and build up the economy.
