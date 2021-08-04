Magazine Insert Feature

One of the most rewarding features of being a designer is being exposed to so many industries and topics from working with a variety of clientelle. Being an Ohioan myself, this project was especially rewarding. I loved planning out this 16-page magazine insert piece and getting to learn some amazing things happening across Ohio and the wonderful work JobsOhio does to help grow businesses and build up the economy.

Mockup psd created by freepik - www.freepik.com