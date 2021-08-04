Estiaan Keuler

Emboss Lion Logo

Estiaan Keuler
Estiaan Keuler
  • Save
Emboss Lion Logo graphic design branding logo
Download color palette

Golden medal with a simplified 3D embossed lion.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Estiaan Keuler
Estiaan Keuler

More by Estiaan Keuler

View profile
    • Like