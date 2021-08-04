Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Luis Armesilla

Tribute 04

Luis Armesilla
Luis Armesilla
  • Save
Tribute 04 design app design music store app music discogs ux ui
Download color palette

During the pandemic I was working on a personal project, a tribute to one of the apps I use the most. I'm working to showcase the work I did, so in a few days you'll be able to check it out. Thank you for watching!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Luis Armesilla
Luis Armesilla

More by Luis Armesilla

View profile
    • Like