Aerolite

Aerolite branddesign branding design feedback logodesigner inkscape vector digital illustration illustrationdesign graphic graphic design logodesign logo aerolite rocketship rocket dailylogochallenge
This is my first logo for the #dailylogochallenge by @harrisroberts. The prompt was "Rocketship Logo" I chose for the name "aerolite". Feedback is welcome! :)

