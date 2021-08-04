Tomas Torbin

TSD Motorcycles (Twin Shock Division)

TSD Motorcycles (Twin Shock Division) motorcycles vintage badge logo
Me myself, I'm a big fan of motorcycles and ride my own. I design a logo for local motorcycles custom shop that brings a custom and classic motorcycle culture to streets of Kiev.

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
