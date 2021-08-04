Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Statue of Liberty Landscape Illustration

Statue of Liberty Landscape Illustration graphic design logo illustration minimal branding art design
⚡ Statue of Liberty Landscape Illustration | Adobe Illustrator [Urdu / Hindi]

In this video, we will design the landscape Illustration of the Statue of Liberty and Urban building with the help of tracing. I will show you how to convert any raster image into a vector with only 1 click. All you need to follow the same steps :)

Video : https://youtu.be/EZGL3kie1Zc

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
