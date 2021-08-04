Tanzeel Rahman

3D Text Typography

⚡ 3D Text Typography | Portfolio Class 7 [Urdu / Hindi]

In this video, I will teach you the trick from which you can create a simple 3D text effect. All you need is to follow the same steps. In the future, we will design more Text effect variations using the same trick/shortcut.

Video : https://youtu.be/sWRJEaCEF78

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
