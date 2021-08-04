Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ana-Maria Ilieva

Citro & Mango email designs / Cocosolis

Ana-Maria Ilieva
Ana-Maria Ilieva
Citro & Mango email designs / Cocosolis ui graphic design web design figma email design email branding design
Download color palette
  1. Frame 5 dribbble.png
  2. MANGO § CITRO 1 EN.png
  3. MANGO § CITRO EN.png
  4. MANGO EMAIL EN.png
  5. CITRO EMAIL EN.png

Fresh email designs for hot summer.
Cocosolis is a brand creating natural & organic products, with care and attention to every single detail. 🌸🌿
Don't hesitate to contact me for your next email design!
Stay safe! ✌🏼

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Ana-Maria Ilieva
Ana-Maria Ilieva
Senior Designer / UI & Visual Design
    • Like