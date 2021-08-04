Minu Gnanas

SINGLE WALL kitchen

Perspective view of Single wall kitchen.

DESIGN__The kitchen has all its cabinets assigned to a single wall. Perfect choice for 1BHK or tiny apartments. I have given dining space behind the wall so that the cook can serve the food easily. For the color scheme I have decided to go for a bluish tone.  According to psychology blue environment helps to calm ourself, reduce blood pressure and increase health factor.

The model can also be used as a mockup for UI or Furniture booths.

