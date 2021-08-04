Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Philip Lester
Dreamten

Customize, Drag & Drop, Save

Philip Lester
Dreamten
Philip Lester for Dreamten
Requirements:
Design a screen that may have up to 100 form fields, with the ability to:
☑️ add/remove fields
☑️ reorder fields & customize the layout
☑️ save a custom layout for later
☑️ all functionality available on all devices

Solution attached (recording of actual in browser prototype).

Created at Dreamten
Dreamten
Dreamten
Crafting amazing digital products
Hire Us

