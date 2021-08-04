Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Zilligen Design Studio

Contender League

Zilligen Design Studio
Zilligen Design Studio
Contender League branding basketball league badge sports branding logo sports
Last but not least, here's the logo design for the Contender League, one of six different leagues of the United Basketball League.
The UBL is part of the United Sports Association, a collection of athletic experiences for all competition levels and age groups.

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Zilligen Design Studio
Zilligen Design Studio
An agile sports branding design boutique.

