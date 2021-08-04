Tanzeel Rahman

Spiderman Typography

⚡ Warp Text Into the Custom Shape | Portfolio Class 3 [Urdu / Hindi]

In this video, I will teach you the shortcut from which you can create a simple 3D text effect. We will design the Spiderman Text Effect. All you need is to follow the same steps. In the future, we will design more 3D effect variations using the same shortcut.

Video : https://youtu.be/5JuUf-CeXxE

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
