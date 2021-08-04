Victoria Georgieva

Nature AZ CBD oil Label and Box Packaging design

Hey, friends!

This is my final version for the Nature AZ CBD oil dropper bottle label and box design. 🌿🌿🌿

As I did with the rest of the French brand products, I focused on the apothecary vintage design style, and included hand-drawn foliage and floral elements.

This is offset by the kraft paper background, which gives the design warmth and enforces handmade feel.

What do you think? Yay 👍 or nay 👎?

