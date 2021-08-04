Tanzeel Rahman

Stay Safe Home Typography

Tanzeel Rahman
Tanzeel Rahman
  • Save
Stay Safe Home Typography illustrator art graphic design minimal logo illustration image manipulation design
Download color palette

⚡ Stay Safe Home Typography | Portfolio Class 4 [Urdu / Hindi]

In this video, I will teach you the shortcut from which you can create a simple 3D text effect. We will design the Spiderman Text Effect. All you need is to follow the same steps. In the future, we will design more 3D effect variations using the same shortcut.

Video : https://youtu.be/xcQhGd0uGkc

Tanzeel Rahman
Tanzeel Rahman

More by Tanzeel Rahman

View profile
    • Like