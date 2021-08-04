Urban Play cover

Louis Charron

playfulness urban play colorful print design book cover graphic design
"Technology is most transformative when it is playful"
Very happy to have designed Fábio Duarte and Ricardo Alvarez new book's cover, Urban Play: make believe, technology, and space, published by MIT Press

