UI Design for Hujjaj Saftey - Al Hajj Hackaton 2018

UI Design for Hujjaj Saftey - Al Hajj Hackaton 2018 landing page ux ui design ux design web design website design ui
Hello dribbbblers! Super excited to share this Landing page design for a Hujjaj Saftey Center, That project was ranked in Top 10 in Al-Hajj Hackaton 2018.
Hope you enjoyed it.
Thanks for your likes and comments!

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
