Andy Woan

PatentPlus Dashboard

Andy Woan
Andy Woan
  • Save
PatentPlus Dashboard professional panel patent research academic branding clean blue dashboard menu side navigation ui
Download color palette

Dashboard UI designed for PatentPlus. Inspired by a lot of other Dribbble designers. Took about 5 hours, created with Figma. Icons are from Google Material icons.

Open for work! Feel free to contact me at andrewwoan@gmail.com

Andy Woan
Andy Woan

More by Andy Woan

View profile
    • Like