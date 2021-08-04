Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
VR Rooms Website: About Page

website design user interface web web marketing user experience web page website web design technology about page virtual reality vr interaction design studio interface ui ux graphic design design
This web design project is for VR rooms service, allowing visitors to experience virtual adventures. The website takes the advantage of dark background adding even more style to the beautiful photo and video content. Here's a look at the About page with reviews from visitors. Stay tuned to see more!

Also, welcome to read about types of images in web interfaces, check the list of essential elements of a web page, learn how to reach design consistency, and review the guide into basic types of web pages.

Virtual Reality Rooms Website
