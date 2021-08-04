VR Rooms Website: About Page

This web design project is for VR rooms service, allowing visitors to experience virtual adventures. The website takes the advantage of dark background adding even more style to the beautiful photo and video content. Here's a look at the About page with reviews from visitors. Stay tuned to see more!

