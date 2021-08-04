Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kevin Craft

Lion Symbol

Kevin Craft
Kevin Craft
Hire Me
  • Save
Lion Symbol illustration cat lion illustrator
Download color palette

A series of animal logos I worked on with the agency, Brand Extract. The client was in need of a different animal to represent its different technology products for computer hardware. Each had a different function represented by each of the animals.

Art Director: Nikki Ajmera
Creative Director: Cynthia Stipeche

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Kevin Craft
Kevin Craft
I work with brands to create inspiring logo design systems.
Hire Me

More by Kevin Craft

View profile
    • Like