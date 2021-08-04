Joyal K S

Premium Nuts & Dry Fruits Landing Page

Joyal K S
Joyal K S
  • Save
Premium Nuts & Dry Fruits Landing Page image intensive design nuts dry fruits landing page minimal
Download color palette

The idea was to showcase the bare products with minimum distractions. Here design is just an arrangement of pictures and these pictures should speak to the user.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Joyal K S
Joyal K S

More by Joyal K S

View profile
    • Like