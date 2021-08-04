Felipe Bernal

Dropdown

Felipe Bernal
Felipe Bernal
  • Save
Dropdown branding graphic design illustration vector ux minimal ui flat design dailyui
Download color palette

↕️
Dropdown
Challenge 027 #DailyUI

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Felipe Bernal
Felipe Bernal

More by Felipe Bernal

View profile
    • Like