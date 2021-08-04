Modal Collection

Emily Thompson

  1. HB-ConfirmModal-1@1x.png
  2. HB-DepTask-1@1x.png
  3. HB-DepTask-2@1x.png
  4. HB-DocHistory-1@1x.png
  5. HB-UploadModal-1@1x.png

A collection of some of the various modal designed to go into Home Bay's self-service home selling platform.

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Product Designer

