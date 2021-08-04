Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Zeitpol Redesign

design typography website branding ui
Zeitpol is an independent events agency based in Switzerland. For their 10 year anniversary they decided a rebrand was in order. I had fun working with them on this website redesign (UI & UX).

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
