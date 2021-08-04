"Mourning" Editorial Illustration

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Mourning is one of these feelings that we only really understand after we experience it. The presence of absence is constant and emptiness weighs more than anything. This year I lost my father to COVID and it was also this year that I decided to become a fulltime illustrator. This project with more conceptual illustrations comes with the aim of both building an editorial portfolio and expressing these feelings of mourning that I and many other people in the world have been feeling.
//
O luto é um desses sentimentos que só realmente entendemos depois de experimentá-lo. A presença da ausência é constante e o vazio pesa mais do que tudo. Esse ano perdi meu pai para COVID e também foi nesse ano que decidi me tornar ilustrador fulltime. Este projeto com ilustras mais conceituais surjem com o objetivo tanto de montar um portfólio editorial quanto para expressar esses sentimentos de luto que eu e muitas outras pessoas do mundo andam sentindo.