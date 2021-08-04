Laura Mitchell
Hotel branding - iStay

Hotel branding - iStay hotel logodesign gold golddesign artdeco vector typography branding logo design
New Branding ⚡
We have been working with Liverpool's iStay to create a new logo and brand pack ahead of their new website launch (watch this space 👀) This chic art Deco style icon lends itself to iStays luxurious apartment stays in the heart of Liverpool.

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
