Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mateus Sampaio Alves

"Mourning" - Editorial illustration

Mateus Sampaio Alves
Mateus Sampaio Alves
  • Save
"Mourning" - Editorial illustration kidlit direção de arte magazine ilustração editorial ilustração childrensbook editorial illustration childrensillustration art direction illustration editorialillustration editorial
Download color palette

Mourning is one of these feelings that we only really understand after we experience it. The presence of absence is constant and emptiness weighs more than anything. This year I lost my father to COVID and it was also this year that I decided to become a fulltime illustrator. This project with more conceptual illustrations comes with the aim of both building an editorial portfolio and expressing these feelings of mourning that I and many other people in the world have been feeling.
//
O luto é um desses sentimentos que só realmente entendemos depois de experimentá-lo. A presença da ausência é constante e o vazio pesa mais do que tudo. Esse ano perdi meu pai para COVID e também foi nesse ano que decidi me tornar ilustrador fulltime. Este projeto com ilustras mais conceituais surjem com o objetivo tanto de montar um portfólio editorial quanto para expressar esses sentimentos de luto que eu e muitas outras pessoas do mundo andam sentindo.

Mateus Sampaio Alves
Mateus Sampaio Alves

More by Mateus Sampaio Alves

View profile
    • Like