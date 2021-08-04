Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
NicoNutella

Automation Process Configuration Platform

NicoNutella
NicoNutella
  • Save
Automation Process Configuration Platform graphic design ui
Download color palette

The automation process configuration platform can highly customize triggers, conditions and operations to achieve a high degree of automation of the project process.
Design — Figma

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
NicoNutella
NicoNutella

More by NicoNutella

View profile
    • Like