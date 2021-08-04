Wisdom Ejuetami

Smart Medication Management System - Interactive Pill Box

Smart Medication Management System - Interactive Pill Box
Autodesk Fusion 360 CAD Render of an interactive pill box designed to improve patient adherence to prescription medications when used in conjunction with a mobile app as part of a connected smart medication management system

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
