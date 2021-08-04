Captain - A ride hailing app(a fresher look)

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hey Dribbblers,
I posted earlier screens of this project a while back. Here is a fresher, more captivating look with different screens in the app.
The idea for the project is for drivers to offer their automobile for people to quickly book comfortable rides and pay affordable rates.
The goal was to design a unique experience, different from Uber. In other to ensure that the app was intuitive, I had to do some competitive analysis in other to figure out how similar apps work and then I levereged on the existing patterns to create an experience that is both new and familiar to the users.
