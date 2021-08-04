Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Credit Card App

Credit Card App xd figma appdesign dailyui ux profilepage homepage onboardingpage creditmaneger creditcard creditcardapp wireframing prototyping iosapp iosappdesign uiux ui
There are included the On-boarding page, Home page and Profile page in this credit card app. i tried my best to design the ui which is easy to use modern in looks.

#Dailyui

