Teknika

Branding for our company

Branding for our company minimalistic black white dark logotype identity branding logo dark mode lightmode development app ux ui design
Logo and branding as part of design process and identity.
Teknika Corporation provides UI/UX design, software development, engineering services, and staff augmentation across a broad spectrum of technical specialties. We are available for new projects, feel free to tell us about yours.

info@teknikacorp.com

