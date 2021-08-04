Ardit Kalaja

CSR illustrations

CSR illustrations woman man mouth eyes face advance vector illustration design
Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Kosovo Board Members' face illustrations seen on their website: https://www.csrkosovo.org/board

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
