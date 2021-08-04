Online School for Developers UI UX Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello! 🌞
Today I want to present big project for Development Univercity. The main goal was to create stylish and modern design. That's why we've chosen the space theme. Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback! :)
Full version of the design: Code Univercity
✨I will be happy to see you on my page @Marina_Shevchenko
-----------------------
If you want to have unique fresh design for your store or business shoot your inquiry to marina.shevchenko.content@gmail.com
Instagram | Facebook | Behance