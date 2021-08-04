Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Marina Shevchenko

Online School for Developers UI UX Design

Marina Shevchenko
Marina Shevchenko
Online School for Developers UI UX Design onlineschool develop figma design webdesign uiux photoshop landing page landing branding graphic design ui
Hello! 🌞

Today I want to present big project for Development Univercity. The main goal was to create stylish and modern design. That's why we've chosen the space theme. Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback! :)

Full version of the design: Code Univercity

✨I will be happy to see you on my page @Marina_Shevchenko
-----------------------
If you want to have unique fresh design for your store or business shoot your inquiry to marina.shevchenko.content@gmail.com

Instagram | Facebook | Behance

Marina Shevchenko
Marina Shevchenko

